As Spider-Man: No Way Home managed to open the floodgates of the Multiverse Saga, the Marvel Cinematic Universe moves to a new phase where it now can bring anyone and everyone from the past (if they got the rights to them). While the roaster is overflowing with superheroes and keeping track of new entrants at this point is getting complicated, the buzz around Fantastic Four Reboot lives in its separate vast realm. Now if the latest reports are to be believed the studio has found Reed Richards and Sue Storm.

For the unversed, after years of mystery and fan demand, Marvel Cinematic Universe finally decided to roll out the red carpet for its veteran family. The Fantastic Four Reboot, when announced, became the talk of the town, and who will play these characters was a big question. John Krasinski was in the lead to become the leader of the gang, Reed. But it seems like there is someone else.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest reports from the Marvel den have flown in with little birdies who say that the studio has finally begun casting for the Fantastic Four Reboot and has even found two of the four family members. The two are, of course, Reed Richards and Sue Storm. But no names have been revealed until now. This is not stopping fans, though, from speculating that the studio has roped in You star Penn Badgley. Read on to know more.

As per a, We Got This Covered, a possible insider on Twitter said that the studio has started casting for Fantastic Four Reboot, that now progressing for good. They have found the lead pair, Reed and Sue, and are currently on the lookout for the rest of the members. But fans on social media are convinced that Penn Badgley is playing Reed. However, he has been in the news for his speculated MCU debut as Richards since September 2022.

penn badgley🤞 — emanoel 🪐 (@emanoeltxeira) March 27, 2023

Did Penn Badgley get cast as main Reed Richards ? 👀 #FantasticFour #mcu — Adolfo Castro (@Chucky_L107) March 27, 2023

However, his casting also has some resistance because many feel no one can outdo John Krasinski as Reed. Whether Penn Badgley is making his MCU debut is a mystery we will all have to live with until the official announcement. As for Fantastic Four Reboot, the studio is going to explore Reed and Sue with their two kids and their life, as per reports. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Selena Gomez Is The Biggest Cheerleader For BFF Taylor Swift As She Calls Her ‘Gamechanger’ At iHeartRadio Awards; If This Isn’t The Perfect Love Story, We Don’t Know What Is & Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News