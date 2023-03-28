Our social media handles have been flooding with new updates every now and then amid Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s drama. And angry Selenators are not leaving a stone unturned to roast Hailey or her friends. A while back, Hailey’s BFF Kendall Jenner had admitted she is a fan of Selena’s style sense, and now, Sel fans made a video out of it, adding some clips where both of them can be seen wearing the same outfits and trolling Kendall. Check it out below!

On the other hand, Sel is leading every news headline for getting spotted with Singer Zayn Malik. Zayn’s sister recently shared Selena’s picture on her Instagram stories, hinting at the family’s approval towards their alleged romantic relationship!

Now, coming back to the video. A Selena Gomez fan page named ‘fearlessxselena’ shared the clip on Instagram, where an interviewer is asking Kendall Jenner, “Who is your fashion icon” and Kendall replied promptly, “I love the way Selena Gomez dress”. And then a montage of pictures showing Selena and Kendall wearing the same floral-printed pink dress with a princess-cut neckline.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Home for Selenators♔ (@fearlessxselena)

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started to pour their reactions in the comment section. One of them wrote, “She loved the way selena dressed that she also dated selena boyfriend 😂”

Another one wrote, “Kendall , sister and hailey are obsessed with Selena ! How they couldn’t Selena is perfect!”

Third one commented, “Atleast she admitted it before stealing the looks… Appreciated.”

One of them penned, “They used to love selena. Things changed growing up.”

Another comment can be read, “She hated and idolize, this is strange but funny.”

One of the Selenator wrote, “That copy cat Kendall I mean seriously she copies everything Sel does Selena is the og the absolute best our queen.”

Well, it’s pretty clear that Selena Gomez fans’ hatred towards the Jenner sisters is still there because of Hailey Bieber’s connection to them. However, Selena had requested everybody to stop this hateful and revengeful behaviour towards her ex Justin Bieber‘s wife.

What are your thoughts about Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez’s connection? Let us know!

