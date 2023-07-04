Margot Robbie is currently touring for her upcoming film ‘Barbie’ and isn’t leaving stones unturned with her pretty pink wardrobe. The biggie is releasing with Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’; fans are excited about the big clash. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Margot spoke about auditioning for Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’ and how she whacked Leo and yelled ‘F*ck you’ at him, leaving the makers dead silent and frozen with her impromptu improvised act. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those who don’t know, TWOW is inspired by Jordan Belfort’s life, who is one of the biggest names in the stock market. The film was a massive success, and it’s one of the best performances of Leo and Robbie’s respective careers.

Now talking about her audition with Harper’s Bazaar, Margot Robbie said, “In my head I was like, ‘You have literally 30 seconds left in this room and if you don’t do something impressive nothing will ever come of it. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance, just take it.’ And so I start screaming at him and he’s yelling back at me. And he’s really scary. I can barely keep up. And he ends it saying, ‘You should be happy to have a husband like me. Now get over here and kiss me.’”

Margot Robbie added, “So I walk up really close to his face and then I’m like, ‘Maybe I should kiss him. When else am I ever going to get a chance to kiss Leo DiCaprio, ever?’ But another part of my brain clicks and I just go, Whack! I hit him in the face. And then I scream, ‘F*ck you!’ And that’s not in the script at all. The room just went dead silent and I froze.”

Margot played the role of Naomi in the film, and well, she nailed it. From critics to fans, everyone went gaga over her performance, and we can’t wait to see what happens when she plays Barbie on screen in theatres soon.

