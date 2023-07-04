While we are back in theatres in full throttle and it is a great time for the theatre owners who have seen hell in the pandemic, it is certainly not a good time for Warner Bros who are right now witnessing their biggest flop ever with The Flash. Starring Ezra Miller in the titular role, the film was one of the most anticipated movies across the globe, but seems like not even half of that anticipated translated on the box office as the film continues to hit the rock bottom in terms of numbers. Now latest reports are comparing it with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam and it is a surprising update.

The Flash, starring Ezra, is directed by Andy Muschietti and stars Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton as Batman, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and has many more cameos including that of Nicolas Cage. Designed as a proper commercial movie, the movie was riding on very high expectations. While the reviews were mostly praising it, the audience did not go to the theatres much.

Turns out the disastrous box office numbers are only making The Flash immerse deeper in the mud and the chances of finding a redemption are getting lesser with each passing day. While the DCU flick is losing screens rapidly everyday, the latest update says that the movie might end up collecting even less them Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam at the Box office. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

With a production budget of around $200 million, The Flash, in two weeks, only managed to bring in $245 Million globally while not even touching the $100 Million mark domestically. The movie has earned $99 Million in the domestic market as per the last update. While reports have already called it the worst Box Office failure of Warner Bros’ history, new reports as per Fandom Wire are hinting that the movie might even touch Black Adam’s collection, which is said to be the weakest.

Interestingly, Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson also released with a massive hype and was rejected by the critics and audiences both. But despite that the movie managed to earn $393.25 Million (as per Mojo). The number close to $150 Million more than where The Flash stands now. This simply indicates that the Ezra Miller-led film might not even go close to The Rock’s movie.

However, Dwayne Johnson’s run as Black Adam has been axed by James Gunn and Peter Safran from their revamped DCU. Ezra Miller, on the other hand, could reprise The Flash as per Andy Muschietti’s last comments. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

