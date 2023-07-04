Henry Cavill, while being an established actor, a bullet proof iconic superhero (Superman), an action star, and antagonist to Tom Cruise, is a certified thirst trap who can cut even vibranium with that sharp jawline. Over the years, the actor has shaped his physique so well that even his silhouette is unique to him and recognized by the fans. But while the frames he walks around shirtless in movies have a separate fan base and even bigger for his intimate scenes, do you know he is actually uncomfortable and hates s*x scenes?

Henry, over the years, has created a massive fanbase and has starred in multiple movies. There were of course, intimate scenes and the actor fared well in them to. But did you know of the times he spoke about performing an intimate scenes and suffering a boner during it leaving him embarrassed of the situation? Well, this led to him resisting intimate scenes for a while for sure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the Witcher actor Henry Cavill once had a very strong opinion when asked about shooting s*x scene in movie. The actor called them uncomfortable and had a funny reaction. It was clear that he hates them and below is what he exactly had to say.

The Superman star as per Fandom Wire, was talking about shooting s*x scene in movie. Henry Cavill said, “It’s acutely uncomfortable being naked in a roomful of people. The very last thing it is is s*xy. The actual physicality is very uncomfortable. All you’re doing is smacking your nuts against someone, and nothing is going in.” Honest indeed.

Before this, when he was talking about the famous boner he suffered during shooting one intimate scene, Henry Cavill had said “It’s happened to me once and it was very embarrassing. A girl had to be on top of me, she had spectacular br*asts, and I hadn’t rearranged my stuff into a harmless position. She’s basically rubbing herself all over me, um, it got a bit hard. I had to apologize profusely afterward. It’s not great when you’re in a professional acting environment, and somebody gets a boner”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: “Johnny Depp Was The 1st Guy I Had S*x With, I Was Pure Virgin & He Changed That”: When Winona Ryder Revealed Her Steamy Secrets

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News