Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder were the ‘It’ couple in the industry in the 90s. The duo were extremely popular with a massive following owing to their commendable craft, and soon after they became an item, their fame grew to manifolds. They were often spotted going out together with media trying to capture their chemistry. While their few-months-long romance meant a lot to their fans, it was special for the two of them as well. Winona once mentioned how Depp was her “first everything,” even the first person to whom she lost her virginity.

Ryder began her film career with the 1986 film Lucas, but her breakthrough came with Beetlejuice, in 1988. On the other hand, Johnny Depp made his debut with the 1984 film A Nightmare on Elm Street. He was shot to fame after his 1987 film 21 Jump Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp became popular personalities at the same time, which is why their romance was a hot topic in the town. They first met on the sets of Edward Scissorhands in 1990 and soon hit it off. In no time, the two became an item and got engaged five months later. However, their love and bond did not last long, as they parted ways soon.

After their breakup, Winona spoke with a media portal and made some shocking revelations, including how she was a “pure virgin” before meeting the Pirates of the Caribbean star. As per InStyle, the Stranger Things actress said, “When I met Johnny, I was pure virgin. He changed that. He was my first everything. My first real kiss. My first real boyfriend. My first fiancé. The first guy I had s*x with. So he’ll always be in my heart.”

Winona once also revealed how she could not take the break up lightly and once slept with a lit cigarette and woke up to flames. Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder’s relationship was recently widely discussed during the latter’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When ‘Hawkeye’ Jeremy Renner Felt Frustrated About His MCU Character In The Avengers & Was Unsure About It: “I Feel Like I Am An Extra In It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News