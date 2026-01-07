What a roller-coaster of emotions Amber Heard and Johnny Depp went through while they were together. A relationship that began on the set of The Rum Diary (2011) turned upside down shortly after their marriage in 2015. Their $100 million defamation suit was televised, and the final verdict was announced in 2022. But even 3 years after the whole drama, the Aquaman actress continues to face online bullying. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard – The Final Verdict

Most would know that Johnny Depp filed a defamation case against Amber Heard over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post, in which she accused him of domestic violence. The trial concluded in June 2022 with a verdict in favor of the Pirates Of The Caribbean star. The Aquaman 2 actress was ordered to pay $350 million in punitive damages. The case was later settled as both parties dropped their appeals. JD’s advocate, Camille Vasquez, revealed that he would receive $1 million, a sum he decided to donate to charity.

Amber Heard moved away from Hollywood

Despite DC hiring the actress for Aquaman 2, her role was reportedly reduced amid the legal drama. With no Hollywood offers, she eventually moved away from acting and moved to Spain. Amber welcomed a daughter, Oonagh Paige, in 2021 via surrogacy. In May 2025, she welcomed twins, Agnes and Ocean, and announced the news on her official Instagram account.

The bullying continues!

It was in 2016 when Amber Heard divorced Johnny Depp and gained a restraining order against him. The domestic violence accusation cost him the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise, and he was boycotted from Hollywood.

For almost a decade, Johnny Depp fans have been trolling his ex-partner on social media. It would be safe to say that he received his desired justice as the court ruled in his favor and declared the allegations as “false.” But was that enough?

Amid the televised trial, Amber had deactivated the comment section on her Instagram as she was constantly trolled. A few months ago, as she normalised her life away from Hollywood, she opened the comments section. But the trolling continues.

On November 28, Heard shared glimpses from her Thanksgiving celebrations. Check out the comments on her post:

A user wrote, “No bed pooping this time, OK?”

Another commented, “How many pillows got pooped on during this thanksgiving dinner?”

“Did your dog step on another bee?” another mocked.

A Johnny Depp fan trolled, “Amber turd”

Another questioned, “Who on earth is still following her.?”

Her career is doomed, and clearly, she’s accepted it. While the Justice League actress is quietly living her life away from the limelight, one can only imagine how long she will have to go through online bullying for a case that is done and dusted. Is it fair? Mind you, I’m not a fan but on humanitarian ground, wouldn’t it be fair for everyone to finally move on? Just like the two involved parties did instead of making social media a toxic place?

