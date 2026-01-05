The excitement around Avengers: Doomsday is growing with every passing day. Ever since teaser leaks started doing the rounds online, fans have been closely tracking which familiar faces might return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With expectations already high, a new report has now added more fuel to the buzz.

Mobius From Loki Reportedly Joins Avengers Doomsday

Recent chatter on X has suggested that Owen Wilson is set to return as Mobius M. in Avengers: Doomsday. Mobius became a fan favourite after his appearances in both seasons of Loki, where he played a key agent of the Time Variance Authority.

Owen Wilson will reportedly return as Mobius in 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY' (via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/LQ1pP0YK48 — ScreenTime (@screentime) January 4, 2026

According to reports shared on X, Wilson’s return makes sense since Loki’s story is closely tied to the multiverse. With Tom Hiddleston already expected to appear as Loki, the presence of the TVA looks almost certain. While Mobius may not have a huge role due to the scale of the film, his inclusion hints at the TVA’s involvement in the chaos that unfolds.

Interestingly, Mobius was earlier rumored to appear in Deadpool and Wolverine, but that plan did not move forward. Reports later claimed scheduling issues stopped Wilson from joining that project. This makes his possible return in Doomsday even more exciting for fans.

What This Means For Marvel’s Bigger Plan

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be a massive event film. There is also growing discussion about the young heroes introduced in the Disney+ series, which will eventually form a team believed to be called The Champions. However, it remains unclear whether these characters will appear in Doomsday.

The ‘CHAMPIONS’ and ‘STRANGE ACADEMY’ shows will reportedly take place after ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’ They could run for multiple seasons. (via @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/mPIBnLVjrz — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) January 5, 2026

Avengers Doomsday is now scheduled to release on December 18, 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars is locked for December 17, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo Brothers, who have previously delivered major MCU hits, including Infinity War and Endgame.

While Marvel Studios has not made any official announcements yet, the return of Mobius feels like a logical move. With timelines breaking and realities colliding, familiar TVA faces could help ground the story.

