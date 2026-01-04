Recently, Donald Trump’s actions surprised the whole world when the United States struck Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro. Following this incident, global leaders are reacting to President Trump’s actions.

Amid this, a clip from Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is circulating widely online, with several users claiming the series had already foreseen Venezuela’s current crisis. But how much truth is there to this viral claim? Here’s a closer look at the context and reality behind it.

How Is Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Series Connected With the Venezuela Crisis?

The second season of the American thriller series delves into the truth behind Venezuela’s dealings with various global powers. It investigates an illegal arms shipment that later escalates into a worldwide conspiracy involving Russia.

In one of the segments, Jack Ryan attends a meeting where he seeks an answer about the most significant theater on the world stage. Many predicted Russia and China. However, the main character revealed that Venezuela arguably has the single greatest oil resource.

The segment concluded with Jack Ryan explaining how Russia and China will never be a major threat until countries like Venezuela leave the door open to their own backyard. Following this segment’s going viral on the internet, many claimed the series is a must-watch, especially after the recent situation.

Who would have thought John Krasinski aka “Jim” from the office would have nailed this entire Venezuela situation on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan? This is a must watch. This is what Trump was watching during his 4 year break between trials to get spooled up. Wild. pic.twitter.com/WYImCZ3rO6 — Topher (@TopherGotWifi) January 4, 2026

Did Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Really Predict the Future?

Though it’s not true to say that the Jack Ryan series really predicts the future but it helps the viewers to understand the present situation between the United States and Venezuela. The series offers a great explanation and makes it easy to understand.

Many users praised the script of the American thriller series. For those who are fans of John Krasinski or love political action thrillers, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is indeed a great series to watch.

With what’s happening in Venezuela at this moment, Tom Clancy’s ‘Jack Ryan’ (S2) is a must-watch. It’s a classic example of how Amrika’s “sudden” urge to fix the broken world is sold to us through romanticised narratives packaged in our “all-time-favourite” shows without us even… pic.twitter.com/QU1CkENuen — Prateek Rajput (@PrateekUvacha) January 4, 2026

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Victoria Jones’ Final Months: Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter Was Arrested Multiple Times Before Hotel Death

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News