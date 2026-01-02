Since the announcement of Avengers: Doomsday, one thing on every fan’s mind has been which superheroes from the Marvel universe will appear in this outing. With The Multiverse Saga soon entering its final phase, fan expectations are at an all-time high. But rumors doing the rounds will disappoint fans. Tom Holland might not be a part of Avengers: Doomsday, as per the latest rumor.

Why Tom Holland May Be Missing From Avengers: Doomsday?

Storytelling is apparently the main reason for the absence of Spider-Man. After the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker is completely isolated. No one knows who Peter Parker is, not even his friends. This keeps Peter out of the Avengers’ scope, thus pushing him toward a more grounded, street-level life.

As of January 2026, **Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is not in Avengers: Doomsday** (December 18, 2026). Marvel’s official cast announcements and teasers exclude him, aligning with consistent reports from insiders like Daniel Richtman. Post-*No Way Home*, Peter’s isolation (no one… — Trending Movie Clips🍿 (@mr_viktor777) January 2, 2026

That direction is expected to continue in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is slated for a July 31, 2026, release. The film is said to focus on Peter rebuilding his life from scratch, away from large-scale Avengers-level conflicts. Bringing him into Avengers: Doomsday at this stage could have weakened that arc.

There are also practical reasons in play. Reports suggest Marvel had budget constraints, and Tom Holland was busy filming The Odyssey during the key production window. On top of that, Spider-Man’s rights situation with Sony still requires careful coordination for every appearance.

Interestingly, there are rumors of an alternate Spider-Man potentially joining Avengers: Doomsday. Many fans think this could potentially be Tobey Maguire, although there have been no official announcements on this yet.

They didn't have the budget and Tom Holland was filming for the Odyssey. He will have to be in secret wars because he's a likely candidate for the 616 anchor being. https://t.co/SMChThM4ar — Jason Charter (@JasonRCharter) January 2, 2026

Spider-Man’s Big Return Might Be Saved For Avengers: Secret Wars

While Avengers: Doomsday may move ahead without Tom Holland, Spider-Man fans still have plenty to look forward to. Multiple reports suggest that Holland’s major MCU return is being saved for Avengers: Secret Wars, scheduled for December 17, 2027.

Various leaks and tidbits of information related to ‘Secret Wars’ have already started generating a lot of buzz. Various pieces of information reveal that Holland’s Spider-Man may have a genuine ‘anchor-being’ potential on ‘Earth-616.’

There are even unverified leaks hinting at a dramatic storyline involving Venom’s symbiote saving Peter after a near-death moment, echoing elements seen in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3. These details remain rumor-heavy, as no full trailers or official confirmations are out yet.

He will not be in Avengers Doomsday but Tom Holland WILL be returning as Spider-Man in Avengers Secret Wars , he will be killed & Venoms symbiotic black spidey suit will save him and take over him . As per leaks . ( Sam Raimis Spider-Man 3 ) https://t.co/lPOasyOzRh — aman kumar (@KhalilH75952781) January 2, 2026

