Popular filmmaker Zack Snyder is best known for blockbuster films like Man of Steel and Justice League from the DC Extended Universe, as well as the epic action movie 300 and the superhero adaptation Watchmen. His most recent releases were Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire (2023) and Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.

Surprisingly, Zack Snyder’s highest-rated film, based on Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score, isn’t a DCEU movie, nor is it 300 or Watchmen. Keep reading to find out which film holds that distinction, how it compares to his other top-rated films, and where you can watch it online!

Zack Snyder’s Highest-Rated Movie On Rotten Tomatoes

As of now, the highest-rated film directed by Zack Snyder, according to Rotten Tomatoes‘ critics’ score, is his feature film directorial debut, Dawn of the Dead, which was released in 2004. The film currently holds an impressive 77% critics’ score on the site.

What Is Dawn of the Dead About?

The action-horror film follows Ana (Sarah Polley), a woman who narrowly escapes an attack from her neighbor, who is infected by a deadly plague that turns humans into flesh-eating zombies. Seeking safety, she teams up with a police officer (Ving Rhames) and a handful of other survivors, taking refuge inside a suburban shopping mall in Milwaukee. Together, they must fight relentless hordes of the walking dead while struggling to stay alive and finding a way out.

Where To Watch Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead?

In India, Dawn of the Dead is currently streaming on Jio Hotstar and can also be rented on Amazon Prime Video and Zee5. In the U.S., viewers can watch it via the Starz channel on Apple TV or rent it on Amazon Prime Video and other digital platforms.

Zack Snyder’s Next 5 Highest-Rated Movies On Rotten Tomatoes

According to Rotten Tomatoes’ critics’ scores, here are the next five highest-rated films directed by Zack Snyder besides Dawn of the Dead:

Justice League (2021) – 71% Army Of The Dead (2021) – 68% Rebel Moon – Part Two: Director’s Cut (2024) – 67% Watchmen (2009) – 64% 300 (2007) – 61%

Dawn of the Dead – Official Trailer

