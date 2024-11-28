Even Superman has regrets—at least Henry Cavill does. Looking back at his 2013 debut as the Last Son of Krypton in Man of Steel, Cavill spilled the tea on one moment that still bugs him. And no, it’s not about the cape or a fight scene. It’s his smile.

“There’s a scene at the end of Man of Steel where I’m talking to Martha,” Cavill said. “I would’ve smiled differently. Every time I see it, I say, ‘That’s an irritating smile.’ That’s not how I smile. I would’ve done it differently.”

Yeah, you read that right. Cavill’s still hung up on a blink-and-you-miss-it smile at Clark’s dad’s grave. For a guy who carried Superman’s cape with his jawline, this kind of self-critique is pretty damn accurate.

Man of Steel shot Cavill into the A-list faster than a speeding bullet. With that perfect Superman look—jet-black hair, superhero physique—he was born for the role. The movie was a box office hit, but Warner Bros. couldn’t just let Supes be Supes. Instead of giving Clark Kent a sequel, they jumped straight into team-ups (Batman v Superman, Justice League), leaving the Man of Tomorrow sidelined in his universe.

Oh, those endless debates about Zack Snyder’s moody, dark Superman? Yeah, they’re still a thing. Sure, Cavill crushed the stoic vibe, but some fans couldn’t help missing Christopher Reeve’s bright-eyed charm. Cavill’s Superman? Intense, profound, but magnetic.

But instead of blaming studio decisions or creative clashes, Cavill focuses on that smile—a small moment proving how much he cares about getting Superman right. That kind of attention to detail made fans root for him, even when the scripts didn’t consistently deliver.

Since hanging up the cape, Henry Cavill’s been on an absolute tear. He’s been unstoppable, from stealing scenes in Mission: Impossible – Fallout to monster-slaying as The Witcher. Oh, and let’s not forget—he pitched a Man of Steel sequel with Mission: Impossible mastermind Christopher McQuarrie. Talk about next-level hustle.

But here’s the deal: between Cavill’s packed schedule and endless DC shakeups (looking at you, J.J. Abrams’ Black Superman), his Superman return feels like a long shot—at least for now.

Still, Cavill’s loyalty to the character is unmatched. He’s out here nitpicking a smile, for Krypton’s sake! That kind of dedication is exactly what makes his Clark Kent so iconic. Superman might be an alien, but Cavill? All heart.

