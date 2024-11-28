You’d be shocked to unveil the actual cost of Henry Cavill’s Mission: Impossible mustache. Yeah, that’s right. 2017, Cavill found himself in a wild standoff between Mission: Impossible and Justice League. While filming Fallout, Cavill also had to do some reshoots for Justice League—but here’s the kicker: Paramount refused to let him shave his signature moustache. Justice League? Too bad. No shave, no way.

So, Warner Bros. had to go complete CGI to remove it in post-production. The result? A blurry upper lip that fans couldn’t unsee. Classic Hollywood.

But the behind-the-scenes drama? It’s even crazier. Director Christopher McQuarrie spilled the beans in an Empire’s Film Podcast interview. Justice League director Charles Roven called him for help, saying they needed to shave Cavill’s ‘stache for reshoots. McQuarrie initially suggested Cavill could shave it, regrow it, and let CGI do its magic. The catch? That would cost a jaw-dropping $3 million to replace those shots.

Now, McQuarrie was all in—shut down Mission: Impossible production and let Cavill’s lip flourish again. But Paramount wasn’t having it. According to McQuarrie, someone from the studio said, “What are you even talking about? There’s no way we’re doing that.” So, forget it.

In the end, Cavill’s mustache went untouched, CGI did its thing (poorly), and the Justice League underperformed despite its massive budget. As for Cavill? He had the last laugh. Earlier this year, he posted a hilarious Instagram tribute to his iconic facial hair, proving that the ‘stache still rules the internet.

$3 million. One epic mustache. And a Hollywood saga we’ll never forget.

