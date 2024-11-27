Gavin DeGraw is all in for a One Tree Hill reboot. The 47-year-old, known for performing the show’s theme song, “I Don’t Want To Be,” shared that he would love to be a part of the upcoming revival series while speaking at Fox News’ All-American Christmas Tree Lighting.

Gavin DeGraw Can’t Wait To Be A Part Of One Tree Hill Reboot

“Put me in there! Let’s go!” DeGraw about the revival. “I’ve heard the talk. Of course, I’d say yes. I mean, that’s part of my history; that’s part of my story at this point.”

Gavin DeGraw On If He Would Pick Another Song For The Series

When asked if he had another song for the new series’ opening credits, the musician admitted that he had “nothing” in mind.

“There’s nothing wrong with me using ‘I Don’t Want to Be,'” he explained, per People Magazine. “I think it’s part of the show’s history, and it’s part of our history together.”

DeGraw continued, “I think it’s become just the soundtrack of a special period of our lives, of starting our careers together for many of us. And I think in that regard, it’s become something else for everybody. It’s not just my song. It’s everybody’s song.”

“Maybe [they’ll use] the new recording of ‘I Don’t Want to Be,’ the 20th [anniversary] version of ‘I Don’t Want to Be’ because I think the new record is cool,” he added.

Original Stars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Confirmed Plans For The Show’s Revival

In late August, original stars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton announced their plans for a new revival of the hit 2000s series, which they will also executive produce with former costar Danneel Ackles.

“What if you really can go back home?” the actresses wrote in a joint message in separate Instagram posts. “Is there an opportunity to team up with brilliant creatives and build a space where all our friends can show off their talents? Own our history? Reclaim our turf? Honor our fans? Sign us up.”

The duo then addressed the show’s fans, writing, “There’s only one Tree Hill, after all. And you — the #OTHfam — have shown us that it’s not just an idea. It is the place where everything’s better, and everything’s safe.”

In September, Burton told the outlet that working with a female-led team “this go-around” has been a much healthier experience for her compared to the original series.

“What I can say is that this go-around, being able to work with a team of women and look at these stories [and] these characters through a female lens is something that — whether I was doing a reboot or a brand new show or a different movie at this phase in my life, female teamwork is so vital to me,” she said.

She continued, “It is the core of anything I’ve done that’s successful. So I’m excited to be able to team up with people that I look up to, people that I love dearly.”

