Paul Teal who is best known for his role in One Tree Hill tragically passed away at the age of 35 leaving the world stunned by the loss of this talented actor at a young age. The announcement of his death came from his fiancée, Emilia Torello. The actor is known for playing closeted actor Josh Avery in the seventh season of One Tree Hill on CW in the year 2010.

Teal died of Pancreatic cancer seven months after being diagnosed

Paul Teal passed away last Friday after an arduous battle with stage 4 neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer which he was diagnosed with 7 months ago. Torello on her Instagram wrote, “Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future,” She also said” You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail.”

“I had the absolute pleasure working with him on season 7 of ‘OTH.’ He was always so kind and was so fun to work alongside.” Said his co-actor, Jana Kramer. Co-star Sophia Bush also put up a story where she said, “Incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Paul Teal,”

Paul also acted in shows like ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘The Staircase’

In a career that ended prematurely, the actor’s talent was always for everyone to see as he performed in multiple shows and films. Some of his works include shows like Outer Banks, The Staircase, The Walking Dead, and Good Behavior among others. He was also a part of the 2022 film Deep Water alongside Ana De Armas, Ben Affleck, and Jacob Elordi. His work will continue to be present as he has already shot for Lilly alongside Patricia Clarkson and The Hunting Wives on Starz.

“While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day,” said Emilia as she coped with the loss of Paul. A public memorial is expected to be organized in his memory.

