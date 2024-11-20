Get this: Before their secret vacay made headlines, Ben Affleck was already sliding into Jennifer Lopez’s inbox with serious moves. Before they were even in the same room, Ben emailed J.Lo for months, starting in February. And no, these weren’t your typical “Hey, how’s it going?” messages. These emails were all about love, with one line even saying Ben could “own her heart with his pen.” Talk about making the first move!

While Lopez was in the Dominican Republic filming Shotgun Wedding, her relationship with A-Rod was on the rocks. Around that time, Ben and J.Lo kept things low-key, but those heartfelt emails were building severe heat. They didn’t meet in person until April, right after Lopez wrapped the movie and called it quits with A-Rod. Soon after, they were seen hanging out in L.A.—sparking even more buzz.

But here’s the kicker: Their first in-person hang wasn’t the start of everything. The real turning point came when they took that weeklong getaway recently. E! News reported that Lopez could finally see what a relationship with Ben would be like nearly two decades after they first broke up.

For those who need a refresher, Bennifer initially ruled the early 2000s, from the epic engagement to their infamous split. But now, the timing is just right. A source close to Lopez spilled that she’s down for a second chance: “She wants to give it a shot with Ben,” they said. “They never really had closure, and she’s always wondered what could have been.”

The best part? The vibe between them is effortless. “They are very comfortable together, and it’s easy,” the source added. “She wants to keep seeing him and is very happy.”

So yeah, while everyone’s been speculating about Bennifer 2.0, it looks like it’s for real this time. Emails, secret vacations, and old-school chemistry—these two are back in action, and it’s looking good. Will this second shot be the one? Time will tell, but with moves like “own her heart with my pen,” it’s safe to say Ben’s got a serious game plan.

