So, Ben Affleck is officially out of the DC director’s chair! Despite early talks about him potentially directing a movie in James Gunn’s new DC Universe, Affleck is made it clear: “I would not direct something for the Gunn DC. Absolutely not.”.

Affleck kept it honest in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter—he thinks Gunn will crush it with the new DCU, but directing in that world? No, it’s not his thing. “Nice guy, sure he’s going to do a great job. I just wouldn’t want to go in and direct in the way they’re doing that,” he said. So yeah, it’s just not his vibe.

The statement came after Gunn teased in December 2022 that he and Ben Affleck had discussed him directing something in the new universe. Gunn was all in on it: “We want him to direct. We just have to find the right project.” But it turns out there won’t be any right project in the near future for Affleck.

While directing is off the table, Affleck is not entirely ditching the DCU. He’ll briefly appear as Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Flash. But when it comes to his past DC experiences, especially Justice League, let’s just say it was enough to make him rethink a solo Batman film.

Affleck didn’t hold back when talking about Justice League, calling the production “the worst experience” he’s ever had in the biz. He went all in, saying the whole thing’s messiness made him go, “I’m out. I never want to do any of this again. I’m not suited.” Yikes.

After Zack Snyder left due to a family tragedy, Joss Whedon stepped in, and that’s when things went south fast. Affleck explained Whedon came in with all kinds of promises, but it didn’t exactly go as planned. “There was an idea of someone [Whedon] coming in, like, ‘I’ll rescue you and we’ll do 60 days of shooting… it wasn’t the secret,” Affleck said.

The stress was so much that Affleck admitted it took a toll on him: “I started to drink too much… it was either that or jump out the window.” The Good Will Hunting star knew he was done at that point: “I don’t want to squander any more of my life,” he said.

So yeah, Affleck’s decision to stay out of the director’s chair makes total sense. He’s leaving the chaotic DC universe behind, and it looks like his days of calling shots are over—at least in this world.

Meanwhile, Gunn is directing Superman: Legacy set for 2025. Matt Reeves is sticking with his Batman sequel. As for Affleck? He’ll stick to just playing Batman in front of the camera—not behind it.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When George Clooney Underwent Drastic Weight Loss Of 25 Pounds For This Movie & Ended Up At Hospital: “It Took A Few Weeks To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News