Superman: Legacy: From Supergirl To Guy Gardner, Every DC Hero [NOT Batman] Expected To Appear In This James Gunn Movie

According to reports, James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy will have multiple heroes in it, including Supergirl. Fans eagerly await every update related to this DCU movie but might be disappointed that Batman won’t appear in the upcoming film. Gunn revealed the news during a fan interaction on the social media platform.

David Corenswet is all set to take over Henry Cavill’s legacy as Clark Kent, and people are waiting to see his version come to life on screen soon. Gunn and his team are gearing up to begin filming in Atlanta, and they will reportedly start in March. The studio is currently looking for their Supergirl who, before having her solo movie, will appear in Superman: Legacy.

James Gunn recently posted a pic of him with María Gabriela De Faría on Threads, who is playing The Engineer in the DC film, and it comments on a fan asking about Batman. The user wrote, “Why can’t Batman appear in Superman: Legacy, and can we see Batman in some other production before his film?” Gunn replied, “Well, he can’t appear in Superman Legacy because he’s not in the script.” It is obviously sad news for Bruce Wayne fans, but multiple heroes are set to appear in it.

From Guy Gardner to Hawkgirl, here is the list of heroes who will be appearing in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy –

1. Hawkgirl

Hawkgirl will be portrayed by Isabela Merced, known for playing the titular character in Dora and the Lost City of Gold. There was more than one Hawkgirl in the comics, and her superpowers are bestowed by the Nth Metal belt around her waist. In the comics, she also carries a mace.

2. Metamorpho

Anthony Carrigan, known for his role in the HBO series Barry, will be seen as Metamorpho in Superman: Legacy. His powers include elasticity and elemental transmutation, that is, he can change his body into any element from the periodic table. He gained his powers due to a meteor transforming Rex Mason, aka Metamorpho’s genetic structure.

3. Mister Terrific

Edi Gathegi will play Mister Terrific in this James Gunn-directed Superman: Legacy. There were two versions of Mister Terrific, and before him, Echo Kellum played the character in the Arrowverse. Per DC Comics, Terry Sloane has a photographic memory and is a master in martial arts.

4. The Engineer

María Gabriela De Faría will appear as The Engineer. According to comics, she possesses a genius-level intellect. She replaced her blood with nanites that gave her a liquid body. Due to the metal in her bloodstream, The Engineer can create solid objects. She has adaptive durability and also the ability to shapeshift.

5. Guy Gardner

Nathan Fillion, who was a part of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, has been roped in to play Guy Gardner, one of the top members of the Green Lantern Corps. Guy was the second to be chosen from Earth to be Green Lantern. His abilities include metamorphosis, organic construct creation, size alteration, transformation, and more.

6. Supergirl

The hunt for DC’s Supergirl is still going on. Milly Alcock and Meg Donnelly are reportedly the top contenders for this role now. A recent report claimed that before her stand-alone DC film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Kara Zor-El is Superman’s cousin and has similar superpowers, including enhanced vision, flight, heat vision, superhuman strength, speed, agility, and more.

Lastly, David Corenswet will appear as Clark Kent with his incredible superpowers. The fans are not new to Superman’s abilities, and it would always be cool for them to see them in live-action movies.

James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy will hit the screens in 2025. For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

