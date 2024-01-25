James Gunn is closer to getting his Supergirl for the new DC Universe. Previously, Cailee Spaeny, Emilia Jones, Milly Alcock, and Meg Donnelly were competing for the roles, and now only two are fighting for the superhero role. The sources have also revealed which DCU film the character will debut in. Keep scrolling for more.

The solo movie of Kara Zor-El is titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and we have seen Sasha Calle in the said role in The Flash, but it was set in the old DC Universe, and Gunn is rebooting everything and is currently busy with Superman: Legacy. For the unversed, in the comics, Kara Zor-El and Kal-El are cousins.

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s sources, screen tests for the role of DC’s Supergirl took place recently, and two actresses – Milly Alcock, Meg Donnelly, Emilia Jones, and Cailee Spaeny, were shortlisted. The House of the Dragon star and Donnelly made it to the next level. The screen tests took place in the presence of DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. The sources further claimed that this character will be introduced in the David Corenswet-led Superman: Legacy before their solo movie Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Netizens are split between Milly and Meg as they cheer for them on social media platform X. One House of the Dragon star fan wrote, “Milly gives off that youthful energy that a live-action Supergirl NEEDS to have.”

Another Donnelly fan said, “Meg Donnelly is the only real choice, obv.”

A third user said, “milly don’t have that supergirl charisma look to her.”

Followed by one saying, “My choice is milly alcock, especially for the version they are going for. She just seems perfect for it.”

Another wrote, “Really hoping it’s Meg Donnelly, who already did an excellent job voicing her before.”

And, “I speak for every DC fan when I say we want Meg Donnelly as Supergirl.”

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be connected to Tom King’s comic book mini-series, which redefines Kara Zor-El’s character, and as per that, she’s more than just the gender-altered version of Kal-El. Last year in January, James Gunn, explaining the character of Supergirl, said, “Superman is a guy sent to Earth and raised by loving parents, where Supergirl in this story, she is a character raised on a chunk of Krypton.” And, “She watched everybody around her perish in some terrible way, so she’s a much more jaded character.”

The Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow is still in development and has yet to get a director, while actress and playwright Ana Nogueira is writing the script.

The fans won’t have to wait for the solo movie and will get to see Supergirl in Superman: Legacy, which is expected to be released in 2025.

