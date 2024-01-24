Jason Statham is a bonafide action star in Hollywood and needs no introduction to the entertainment world. He is reportedly one of the wealthiest actors in the world with some impressive films to his credit, including The Transporter, The Meg 1 & 2, Expend4bles, and his latest, The Beekeeper among others. With such a fantastic career in the action space, let’s look at the actor’s net worth standing in 2024; keep scrolling to get the deets.

For the unversed, Jason used to work at local market stalls before becoming a massive movie star. His past inspired the celebrated director Guy Ritchie to cast him in the 1998 film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and 2000’s Snatch. His breakthrough in his career came with his Transporter series, and since he didn’t have to look back again.

Jason Statham had been a crucial part of The Expendables film series, and with the fourth installment out last year, he will be taking forward the franchise. Sylvester Stallone previously declared that Expend4bles would be his last outing in the series; as a result, his screen time was also less in the latest installment. On the other hand, Jason’s character got more time on screen and was paid way more than the veteran action star.

As per Showbiz Galore, he was paid $25 Million as opposed to Stallone’s $3 Million. He received around $25 million for his part in his latest release, The Beekeeper. As per Celebrity Net Worth, he has multiple films that have earned him handsomely at the box office, contributing generously to his rich net worth. The Transporter star spent a lavish $10.6 million in his Malibu home overlooking the ocean. However, he sold the house in January 2020 for $18.5 million. Again, in 2011, he purchased Ben Stiller’s Hollywood Hills home for $7.3 million and sold it for $9.2 million to Johnny Galecki, aka Leonard Hofstadter from The Big Bang Theory.

The Beekeeper star Jason Statham, who has been in a relationship with model Rosie Huntington since 2010, lives in a house in Beverly Hills worth $13 million. He has several endorsement contracts with prestigious brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, Kit Kat, Audi, Levi’s, and more.

Jason Statham, who reportedly made $13 million per movie in 2015, made more than $65 million between June 2014 and 2015. In 2024, the actor’s net worth is around $120 million.

Among his personal items, The Expendables 4 star owns a fancy collection of watches with their amounts ranging from $6,990 to $70,000. His car collection includes an Aston Martin worth $334,700, a McLaren Senna worth $1.5 million, and much more, qualifying for an entirely separate article.

On the professional front, Jason Statham was last seen in The Beekeeper, directed by David Ayer, and it came out in the theatres on 12th January 2024.

