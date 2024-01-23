It seems like Zendaya is making significant changes in her life. She unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including her boyfriend, Tom Holland, and has now changed her hairstyle as she flaunted it at the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. Her uber-cool outfit at the event has gone viral across all social media platforms. Scroll below to get a glimpse of her look.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress’s co-star from Euphoria, Hunter Schafer, was also present at the fashion show event along with singer/actress Jennifer Lopez. Her social media activity led people to speculate that things might not be going well between the young lovers. However, Holland has denied such claims and even revealed that he and Zendaya often watch Spider-Man movies together to relive those moments. The actress is a very influential personality not just in the cinemas but also in the fashion world; she often makes news for her bold style statements.

The actress stunned everyone with her new short bangs and super straight ironed hair hairstyle. Her outfit for the day was also very avant-garde, elevating Zendaya’s stature as a fashionista. The actress wore an all-black ensemble featuring a draped equestrian train. The outfit comprised a high-neck top with knotted silk spikes on the sleeves. It was paired with a silk column skirt. The Euphoria star sported black pointed pumps with matching sheer tights.

Zendaya’s outfit was reportedly inspired by the Elsa Schiaparelli design from 1951. The actress went accessory-less for the OOTD, and her makeup gave Cleopatra vibes, especially for the hairdo.

She sported thick black liner on her kohl-lined eyes and pink eye eyeshadow. Zendaya also had heavy mascara on their lashes, blush on her cheeks, feathered eyebrows, and light brown lipstick. Her favorite Law Roach styled her.

On the professional front, Zenday has Challengers in her pipeline featuring Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist alongside her. It will be a romantic sports comedy-drama by Luca Guadagnino. The movie is slated to be released in the theatres on April 26, 2024.

