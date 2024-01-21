Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has witnessed a stardom that is rarely bestowed upon artists. Thanks to her characters Cassie Howard in Euphoria and later Olivia Mossbacher in The White Lotus, her position as a fan’s favorite was cemented. Interestingly, the two shows made quite a difference to her net worth in two years.

Sydney began her career as a guest star in TV shows like 90210, Criminal Minds, Grey’s Anatomy, and Pretty Little Liars. Her first big break was with Netflix’s drama Everything Sucks! where she played Emaline Addario.

Talking about films, the 26-year-old star starred in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. However, all her name and fame came along with Euphoria – a teen drama series also starring Zendaya. Before starring in Euphoria, her net worth was somewhere between $3 million and $3.5 million.

Syndey Sweeney’s Net Worth

After Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney’s net worth jumped over 150%. Earlier, the actress owned assets worth $3 million, and her current net worth is speculated to be somewhere around $10 million. Her inheritance, according to Forbes, is around $1.5 million, which makes her a $12 million star!

Sydney Sweeney’s Expensive Buy

The White Lotus actress bought a luxurious mansion worth $6.2 million. Styled in 1930s Spanish Colonial Revival, the property is spread over 1.35 acres, which is a perfect blend of grandeur and aesthetics with ample space for outdoor and indoor activities. The 4477 square foot property has five bedrooms, a living room, a sun-soaked dining area, and a gourmet kitchen.

Euphoria Gave The Required Boost

The teen drama gave her a much-required boost. The starlet earned almost $350,000 for her appearance as Cassie Howard in HBO’s series of 13 episodes. Adding to her fortune was her reported salary of $25,000 per episode in the dark comedy The White Lotus.

A lot of brand endorsements also helped her grow. She was the face of Rihanna’s brand Savage X Fenty and later started modeling for Parade’s lingerie as well. She has also been the face of Original’s Anna Nicole Smith Collection. She is the brand ambassador of various brands.

In a single year, the actress’s net worth has jumped a whopping 150%. We hope she keeps growing and makes an unimaginable fortune.

