Hailey Bieber raises the temperature of social media with her sultry photographs for the skincare brand’s calendar. The supermodel/businesswoman posted a carousel of pictures, and we couldn’t keep calm after witnessing her beauty. Among all the snaps, her seashell bikini top and backless monokini have left us breathless. Keep scrolling for more.

Some behind-the-scenes clips from Hailey’s calendar shoot have also gone viral on the internet. Hailey became a popular name after getting married to the pop sensation Justin Bieber, but over the years, she has established her own identity, thanks to her skincare brand, Rhode Skincare, and her active social media presence. Her strawberry glaze or latte makeup trend is widely popular on Instagram, TikTok, and others.

On Friday, Hailey Bieber posted six pictures on her Instagram and mentioned in the caption that they were from her Rhode Skincare 2024 calendar shoot. The first photo in the post will leave you mesmerized. The model sported a barely there seashell bikini top with a pink ruffled shrug. She nailed the sun-kissed look and no-makeup makeup look. In this picture, she only wore golden hoop earrings and a golden chain necklace for accessories.

Among other pictures in the carousel post, Hailey Bieber sported a backless black monokini with metallic straps. She wore a fleece hat with bunny years with the outfit as she posed seductively on the sand. Her makeup, like always, was glowing and complimenting her healthy skin.

She had a lightweight foundation and a peach blush on her cheeks. Her lips were moisturized and had coral-tinted lip gloss on. Hailey‘s short hair was wet and styled copiously. Like many others, her good friend Gigi Hadid took to the comment section of Hailey’s post to compliment her. Gigi wrote, “Gorgeousnessssss duude.”

Hailey Bieber enjoys a fan following of 50.8 million followers on Instagram, and they are left enchanted by these recent photographs. And if you haven’t yet seen them, then take a look at the photographs here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber could be seen in other outfits in the carousel post. She also posted the BTS clips from the shoot on her TikTok, which were reposted on X via her fan pages.

Hailey Bieber behind the scenes for Rhode Skin's the “Calendar Girls” photoshoot. 🐰🤍 🎥: rhode via TikTok: “🐰🌴 @/Hailey Bieber” (January 19, 2024)

Link: https://t.co/PitgNwKTbF pic.twitter.com/lVpGsdzEEE — Hailey Baldwin Updates (@HaileyBaldwinCR) January 20, 2024

Model Candice Swanepoel joined Hailey for the swimsuit shoot, and the duo sizzled in the pictures.

candice swanepoel and hailey bieber, behind the scenes of rhode pineapple refresh campaign ☀️🍃🤿🍍 pic.twitter.com/PhKfimeJ3y — ⋆𝒜 𓇢𓆸𓇼 (@aannsjournal) January 20, 2024

For more such fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Jenna Ortega Goes Bold In Risque White Ensemble Flaunting Her Sculpted Legs At The Miller’s Girl Premiere!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News