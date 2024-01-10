Hailey Bieber is ready for 2024, but fans feel she’s acting shady. Is there trouble in paradise because the model has deleted most Instagram posts with her husband, Justin Bieber? There are also other cryptic hints that eagled-eyed fans can’t get over. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Justin is currently recovering from his health issues. He has previously combated depression and addiction issues at a young age. But in January 2020, the Baby singer announced he was diagnosed with Lyme disease. Things got worse when half of his face got paralyzed in 2022 due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome type 2. He canceled his tours and is currently focusing on recovery.

Hailey Baldwin deletes pictures with husband Justin Bieber on Instagram

Time and again, fans get a glimpse of Justin Bieber via Hailey Baldwin‘s social media platforms or their outings. But eyeballs were raised when she wiped off most pictures with his husband on Instagram. Her move also sparked divorce rumors. What has now strengthened it is her Instagram post on New Year’s.

Hailey Bieber shared a string of images from her beach getaway. She oozed oomph in her bikini outfits while also flaunting her curvaceous figure in a white bodycon dress. Most pictures were clicked from the back, giving a sultry view. Justin Bieber’s wife captioned her post, “2024… I’m along for the ride”

Hailey Baldwin’s cryptic post raises eyebrows!

What fans couldn’t help but notice was Justin Bieber’s absence from the pictures. Many questioned if there was trouble in paradise or the IT couple was heading for a divorce.

A user commented, “Divorce coming ? Cause ya acting shady”

Another wrote, “You ruined relationships with bad games and bad energies and grew your career by completely upsetting people, you failed the test of humanity”

A fan slammed, “ou used Justin, stalked him, and married him at his most low and vulnerable time. You should’ve told him to heal first he needs to heal, but yours and your dads plan worked! You got the man, but how miserable he looks, he knows he made a mistake. Stop dragging him everywhere and call paparazzi. He hates public attention. Don’t you want him to heal and be happy?”

“Where is Justin?” questioned another.

Take a look at Hailey Bieber’s viral post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Hailey & Justin’s relationship timeline

Justin Bieber was in a long-term relationship with Selena Gomez. They were on and off for as long as eight years. During one of their breaks, JB reportedly began dating Hailey around 2016, but the model claimed they weren’t exclusive.

In a few months, Justin was back with Selena, but they marked a final end to their relationship in May 2018. Within two months, he got engaged to Hailey Bieber. They tied the knot in September that year.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

