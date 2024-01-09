Leonardo DiCaprio’s reaction to Lady Gaga unknowingly touching him while going past the Titanic star at the Golden Globes 2016 resurfaces and is all over social media. This year’s Golden Globes had moments from host Jo Koy trying and failing to entertain the attendees with his bad jokes to Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s gossiping moment. But Leo and Gaga’s old video takes the cake for the netizens.

Leo is notoriously known for his dating choices, and people accuse him of having a type: women below twenty-five. He is currently in a relationship with a twenty-five-year-old model only named Vittoria Ceretti. As per reports, he plans to settle down with her, ending his bachelorhood. Rumors about the relationship broke out last year, and they were even caught getting hot and heavy at a party.

The video clip, which resurfaced after the Golden Globes 2024 event, includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Lady Gaga from the 2016 award ceremony. Gaga won the Golden Globe for her performance as Best Actress in a Limited Television Series for American Horror Story: Hotel. When the A Star is Born actress is on her way to receiving the award on stage, she unintentionally touches Leo, who immediately retracts with a weird face, thus starting a meme fest for life. People often link it or allege it as his reaction to being touched by someone over 25.

Even in the post reshared on X by GagaDaily, netizens took a dig at Leonardo DiCaprio as one wrote, “She is over 25, an obvious reaction from him.”

Another joked, “Dude only interested in younger Victoria secret models lol.”

One of them quipped, “When she’s above 25.”

A user wrote, “Hes like “yikes to old for me””

This was followed by one user saying, “Bro was terrified.”

Another person posted, “This Lady Gaga and Leonardo DiCaprio moment at the Golden Globes really broke the Internet in 2016.”

One fan said, “The Lady Gaga and Leonardo DiCaprio moment was truly iconic and unforgettable.”

Another chimed in and wrote, “Wow, this Lady Gaga and Leonardo DiCaprio moment was truly iconic!”

And, “Worried she may drain his stoled life force.”

Check out the video here:

This Lady Gaga and Leonardo DiCaprio moment at the Golden Globes really broke the Internet in 2016 😭 pic.twitter.com/blpYJUvkCr — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) January 7, 2024

Leonardo DiCaprio was informed about his reaction to Lady Gaga going viral, and reacting to it, he told The Hollywood Reporter, “Oh lord — that’s trending, huh?” He also explained why he squirmed that way and said, “I just didn’t know what was passing me, that’s all!”

It seems poor Leo would have to deal with it till the end of time!

