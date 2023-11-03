Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti have been in the spotlight since the time their romance rumors sparked. The couple has been spending a lot of time together, and it seems things are getting serious. A source close to them has spilled the beans on where they stand in their relationship. Keep scrolling below to get the deets.

Leo was linked with several models after his breakup with girlfriend Camila Morrone. They were together for six years. After Morrone, Leo was said to be having a casual fling with supermodel Gigi Hadid, who was previously with Zayn Malik. However, Gigi made it clear that she is focusing on her daughter Khai at the moment and is not ready to delve into anything serious. Besides Hadid, the Titanic was also linked with Love Island host Maya Jama.

Leonardo DiCaprio might have finally found the one for him, and it’s Vittoria Ceretti. The couple has been spending a lot of time together, including visiting a museum with the actor’s mother. A source close to the couple has now reported to US Weekly that The Wolf of Wall Street star is head over heels in love with the model. They said, “It’s going so well that Leo’s actually being exclusive.” The source also claimed that Leo is not smitten by her gorgeous looks but by her ‘down-to-earth’ nature.

The source added, “She’s not intimidated by his fame at all — she even makes fun of it, ‘the model and the movie star.” Leonardo DiCaprio, as per the insider, finds it ‘refreshing.’ Also, the insider addressed the huge age gap between him and Vittoria Ceretti. Leo is 48, and his lady love is 25 years old. Speaking of that, the report added that the age gap is not an issue since the supermodel is ‘an old soul.’

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were caught having an intimate moment at a Halloween party a few days back. She was seen sliding her hands inside his underwear, leading to wild reactions from the netizens.

For the unversed, Leonardo and Vittoria were first linked around September, and they have been allegedly dating for quite some time now.

For more updates on their blooming romance, stay tuned to Koimoi!

