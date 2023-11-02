Dwayne Johnson has come a long way in his career. He started off as a professional wrestler and became a public figure with his stage name, The Rock. While he was an immensely successful wrestler, he went on to begin his acting career after his retirement. While the actor has become one of the highest-paid and highest-grossing actors in the world, he went through a lot of movies and awkward scenes to come this far. He even had to kiss Steve Carell in a movie and once compared his tongue to kitty litter.

Johnson and Carell starred in the 2008 film Get Smart. The movie also had Anne Hathaway, Alan Arkin, and more. The three stars played secret agents in the movie as they were teamed up to prevent a terrorist organization from carrying out its sinister plan. The movie came out to be a commercial success despite receiving mixed reviews from critics.

Dwyane Johnson and Steve Carell both are known for their comic timing. The two are unapologetically funny and never fail to crack the audience up with their gigs. When the two were brought together for the 2008 movie, they surely got fans struggling to catch their breath with their funny moments. Well, the one that nobody can forget was their kiss on the lips.

In the movie, Carell’s character tries to escape a fight with Dwayne Johnson’s Agent 23. Keeping their different physiques in mind, it is obvious who was winning. When Carell’s character did not have a way to escape the fight, he went on to lock his lips with the opponent to distract him. It was obvious that the kiss became the talking point of the movie and the Black Adam star once shared his experience.

As per Elle, in an interview, Dwayne Johnson compared The Office star’s lips to a cat’s paw. He added that his tongue was more like cat litter. He said, “I just see Steve Carell’s lips. So the bottom of a cat’s paw, the soft, supple part underneath. That’s what Steve Carell’s lips are like. But his tongue is like kitty cat litter. That’s the physical experience.”

In another interview, Dwayne Johnson once revealed that Steve Carell had hard lips and added how kissing him was like rubbing your lips on a cheese grater. Well, poor Dwayne Johnson. However, the two stars enjoyed the scene.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Schitt’s Creek Star Emily Hampshire Apologizes For Mocking Johnny Depp’s Domestic Violence Claims Against Amber Heard With Her Halloween Costume: “I Really Regret My Actions”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News