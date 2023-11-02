The Fifty Shades franchise starring Jamie Dornan in the lead became immensely popular after the first film’s release in 2015. The film did an impressive business at the box office and shot Dornan to unimaginable fame. However, the actor was paid a meager salary for portraying the mysterious Christian Grey. But that changed drastically after the first movie became a raging hit. Here’s how much the actor’s salary increased in the later installments.

The erotic film series is based on the best-selling novels of EL James by the same name. The actors went to lengths to bring on screen a passionate story like that. They had to do many steamy scenes and go n*de for millions of audiences. Their hard work paid off when the film earned people’s adoration and appreciation, and it was taken in all good taste.

According to reports, Jamie Dornan, aka Christian Grey of the Fifty Shades franchise, earned a salary of $250,000 for Fifty Shades of Grey. The film earned over $500 Million at the box office, which prompted Dornan and Dakota Johnson to demand a seven-figure salary for the following movies in the franchise. In 2016, Where’s The Danger Ltd. reported that the Heart of Stone actor made $1,184,935 in dividends.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jamie Dornan reportedly earned a salary of £4.5 million, which is around $5.48 million. Both the films following Fifty Shades of Grey did an excellent job at the box office. The actor is considered to be one of the most talented Irish actors of the current generation, and his career got an impressive boost as well.

Comparing his salary of $250K from Fifty Shades of Grey to his alleged $5.4 Million salary for the following two films in the franchise is truly impressive; it shows a growth of over 2000%. It was only possible because they honed their acting skills perfectly. He was termed the S*xiest Man Alive after that, and several prestigious brands came his way to rope him in for endorsements.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have moved on from their roles in the erotic film franchise, but it is one such series that will always be noteworthy in their career graph. The films did make a significant contribution to their net worth. In 2023, the Irish actor has a net worth of around $14 Million.

On the work front, Jamie was last seen in Netflix’s Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

