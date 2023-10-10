Dakota Johnson is a renowned name not only in the Hollywood entertainment industry but also in the fashion world. She has often served back-to-back looks, leaving us stunned and wondering what would have happened to the supermodels if she was actually in the fashion business. Today, we have brought you a throwback of one of her looks where she made a hypnotizing gaze, making us forget about reality. Scroll ahead to read.

Daughter of two brilliant actors, Dakota also followed in her parent’s footsteps to enter showbiz and create a name for herself. The actress rose to fame after featuring in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, and after that, she proved her worth as an actress every single time she came on screen.

Today, while scrolling through Instagram, we stumbled upon a throwback look of Dakota Johnson as she posed for Marie Claire magazine. The Persuasion actress can be seen sitting on a red couch, complimenting it with her white furry coat, and it seemed the Dakota went topless underneath it, serving a top-class look. The diva had paired the coat with a sheer black stocking with lace detailing.

Check out the picture shared by ‘dakota._jjohnson’ on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑫𝒂𝒌𝒐𝒕𝒂 𝑱𝒐𝒉𝒏𝒔𝒐𝒏 🔵 (@dakota._jjohnson)

Well, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress could set the internet on fire as she posed with a hypnotizing glare at the camera. Dakota Johnson opted for muted makeup but with bold lips. With a full coverage foundation, defined brows, dramatic lashes, freckles, and wine nude lip shade – she completed the look. The actress kept her hair open in soft curls.

And well, oh well, we can’t stop singing Doja Cat‘s Wine Pon You, cuz she is serving!!!

What are your thoughts about Dakota Johnson’s throwback look? Don’t you think she has a unique fashion sense? Let us know.

