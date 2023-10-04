Hollywood has seen celebs brewing their relationship into something concrete and has also seen them crumble. One such couple was Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin. On one hand, she was a popular actress who shot to fame after featuring in the Iron Man franchise as Pepper Potts, Gwyneth fell in love with musician Chris Martin, who made it big through the rock band Coldplay.

Then Gwyneth and Chris’ relationship turned into a beautiful marital bond, but when that ended in a divorce, it didn’t traumatize the actress. Soon after, the Coldplay member’s dating reports with Dakota Johnson started to resurfaced, and here’s how Gwyneth had reacted to it.

For the unversed, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin had met each other at the backstage of one of his concerts back in 2002. Soon, they hit it off, got married, and had kids, Apple and Moses. Years after being together, in 2014, they decided to part ways mutually. And once, in an interview in 2019, Gwyneth had said, “I think Chris and I were meant to be together and have our kids. But our relationship is much better like this: friends and co-parents and family.”

While Gwyneth married Brad Falchuk in 2018, Chris Martin’s dating reports with the Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson started to speculate since 2017. But how did the Iron Man actress cope with the news? As per a source, both of the actresses had gelled up really well. The insider had told E! News, “Gwyneth really likes Dakota, and she likes Chris and Dakota together as a couple. Dakota has always fit in really well and felt like part of the family when they all hang out.”

On the other hand, even though the Persuasion actress never overstepped her boundaries, Chris and Gwyneth’s children have shared a beautiful bond with her.

Well, what are your thoughts about Gwyneth Paltrow’s reaction towards Dakota Johnson?

