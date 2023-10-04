Sylvester Stallone is one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood, and therefore, when he went on to produce The Expendables franchise, he only wanted the best men for it. Jason Statham, Jet Li and Dolph Lundgren among a few others made part one massive and for part two he got Bruce Willis along with Jaun-Claude Van Damme and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Stallone wanted to bring Willis for part three as well but the latter declined the offer, leaving the former agitated. Scroll down to know what exactly happened.

Speaking of The Expendables franchise, part four is currently running in theatres but it has proved to be a dud. The Expendables 4 was released with a budget of $100 million but it is failing to cross even $40 million at the box office.

Coming back to the fallout between Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet, the former could not finalize a deal with Willis since he apparently asked for a whopping $4 million for just four days of shoot in Bulgaria. Stallone had first offered him $3 million but Willis was adamant with his price tag. Willis dropped out of the project since his demand was not met and eventually, Harrison Ford came as his replacement. However, the incident left Stallone furious as he took to Twitter to vent his anger. “WILLIS OUT… HARRISON FORD IN!!!! GREAT NEWS!!!!! Been waiting years for this!!!!” tweeted Stallone.

A second tweet soon followed taking a dig at Bruce Willis saying, “GREEDY AND LAZY…A SURE FORMULA FOR CAREER FAILURE,”

Bruce Willis later explained the reason why he opted out of The Expendables 3 saying he got bored of it. “Explosions are one of the most boring parts of my job,” said the Die Hard star adding, “When you have seen a few fireballs, it’s not exciting any more. Part of my audience enjoys the explosions but to be honest, I’m a bit bored with it.”

Willis also spoke about the money saying, “I’ve worked in all sorts of films, but the action movies are the ones that generate the most revenue. I like to earn lots of money but I do all types: small productions, mega-projects, medium sized, even science fiction.”

Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis eventually made it up and got back to being good friends.

