We must have read a thousand times now that Amber Heard is living peacefully in Spain with her daughter, Oonagh Paige. But low-key, aren’t we all curious to know how she’s coping, what she’s up to these days? Scroll below for details because her latest pictures will surely make her massive fan base smile wide.

It would be safe to say things went downhill for Amber and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, after the domestic violence allegations. The internet was left divided, and so were Hollywood celebrities. It all began in 2016 and cut to 2023; the controversy is still alive in the minds of gossipmongers. The worst consequence is that the duo is struggling professionally with little to no work and has moved away from Hollywood. While the Aquaman actress lives in Spain, JD has shifted to the Bahamas for a peaceful life away from the chaos.

DailyMail has shared new pictures from Spain that feature Amber Heard with her 2-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige. The Justice League actress slipped into a black spaghetti top and khaki pants. She complimented her attire with a brown belt, black shades and slip-ons. Her baby girl looked cute as a button in a yellow dress, and her hair tied in ponytails.

Accompanying Amber Heard was her sister Whitney Henriquez in their rare outing. It was heart-warming to witness Johnny Depp‘s ex-wife look happy and satisfied spending all her time with her little munchkin Oonagh.

Take a look at the viral pictures here:

Amber heard enjoying her time with her daughter today 🤍 pic.twitter.com/t2G12p6Yb1 — ًّ (@lauraslayed) October 4, 2023

Fans reacted to the pictures and were happy for Amber Heard.

A user wrote, “Oh my gosh! She looks so good and Oonagh has the cutest clothes!”

Another commented, “She looks freakin stunning WOW”

“Her daughter wins the cutest children’s clothes this year,” another shared.

On the professional front, Amber Heard will be next seen in Aquaman 2, while Johnny Depp still hasn’t confirmed his return to Pirates Of The Caribbean 6.

