Johnny Depp’s legal battle against his former wife Amber Heard led to a lot of trouble to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor owing to his very public divorce, which was undoubtedly one of the most notorious celebrity lawsuits covered by the media. The Depp vs. Heard trial lasted for years until it finally came to an end in November 2022 with Depp winning the case.

Following the legal battle, Johnny Depp made his comeback in the entertainment industry with the French movie titled Jeanne du Barry. The film was hugely appreciated and was given a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. This left the Edward Scissorhands actor in tears as he was emotional after receiving so much love after such a difficult time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, TikTok influencer Danielle Dell’Olio, who was also a courtroom insider from the Depp vs. Heard case, has opened up about how Depp was grateful to her during a meet and greet organized by the American rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires’. She revealed that Johnny Depp instantly recognized her face in the crowd and even thanked her for being his supporter and savior. This is because Dell’Olio, during the Depp vs. Heard trial, used to post daily updates on her podcast and TikTok and supported the actor throughout without judgment.

So later when Danielle met Johnny Depp face to face, the influencer was stunned as the 60-year-old actor thanked him for “saving his life.” Sharing the details on her TikTok account, Danielle Dell’Olio revealed in a video, “He seemed to know exactly who I was. He thanked me and he thanked all of us who were in the social media sphere”. She added, “He said, ‘You all don’t even know me, and you saved my life. You saved my life. And I’m so grateful to you all. I’ll be forever grateful to you.'”

Adding further, Danielle said, “And he’s like, ‘You didn’t even have to do that.’ And Johnny gave me the biggest hug. Biggest kiss on the cheek. And he’s just so genuine”. Revealing her experience of the meet and greet session, the TikTok star shared, “I’ve been to a lot of celebrity meet and greets, but they really make you feel like you are the only person in the room.”

Danielle Dell’Olio said that it was extremely special for her as she visited the meet and greet session with her mother. She said, “I am so grateful I was able to treat my momma to this amazing experience!” However, the influencer did mention that she felt embarrassed. She concluded, “When he started to thank me because it’s like, no, I would do it again and again and again because he’s not the perfect victim”. For the unversed, Danielle Dell’Olio was also featured in the Netflix docuseries for her commentary on the Amber Heard trial.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Fantastic Four: Spider-Man Villain Jake Gyllenhaal Approached To Play Reed Richards After Adam Driver Rejects It? A Plot Twist No One Ever Expected

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News