Two of the most celebrated Hollywood stars, Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie, have shared the screen space only for one movie and developed a close bond. The two stars played a pretending couple in the 2010 film The Tourist but failed to impress the critics. Despite being promising in the international market, the movie was not as successful as its makers might have expected at its domestic box office. Despite what the result was, Angie and Depp had a great time filming as they kept laughing and wasting time on the sets.

Both Jolie and Depp have been in the industry for years and have given away many blockbuster movies. It has also been reported that to date, they share a close bond after filming the 2010 movie.

The Tourist saw Johnny Depp playing an American man named Frank who flies to Italy to get over a bad breakup. In the European country, he meets Angelina Jolie’s Elise, a fugitive who uses him as a decoy to avoid getting caught by the police or mobsters that are after her. Throughout her action, thrill, drama and comedy, the two also share a close bond and steamy romance.

While promoting the movie, The Eternals star once heaped praises on her co-star, Johnny Depp, and added that he is hilarious apart from being a great actor. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star made her laugh so much that they both ended up wasting the shoot time as they could not stop laughing. Angelina Jolie told Popsugar, “There’s some footage floating around, that I’m surprised hasn’t surfaced, of a good 15-20 minutes where we could not stop laughing.” “We wasted a lot of film. I got a lot of producers very frustrated because we just could not get through it.”

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress also added how she felt comfortable around Johnny Depp right after they met. Talking about the thing they bonded over, Angie said, “He’s got lots of books and lots of pictures of his children. That’s immediately somebody you feel at ease with.”

Angelina Jolie and the Edward Scissorhands star never shared the screen space again.

