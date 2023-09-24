Ever since the announcement of Johnny Depp not returning for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has been made, fans have been extremely disappointed as Depp’s role as Captain Jack Sparrow has become an iconic character and we can’t imagine anyone else taking on to that character. But a lot is going on around the actor and his role.

Johnny Depp lost the deal after Disney fired him over abuse allegations made by his ex-wife Amber Heard. Though Depp ended up winning the defamation trial with Heard, it actually cost him hard. And, while fans desperately want him back in the character, Depp is adamant about not reprising the role.

However, recently an insider close to Depp told People that the actor is now open to working with the studio in the future. The source said, “Anything is possible. If it’s the right project, he’ll do it.”

But there was a time when many actors were considered for Captain Jack Sparrow’s character before Johnny Depp as it was a big risk for Disney considering that they had never made a film like that before. Reports stated that actor Jim Carrey had also auditioned for the Pirates of the Caribbean character after being offered.

However, The Mask actor had then turned down the role due to a conflicting schedule with his film Bruce Almighty, which was released in 2003. For the unversed, reports also claim that Hugh Jackman, Matthew McConaughey, Robert DeNiro, Michael Keaton, and Christopher Walken were also offered the Pirates of the Caribbean character before Depp.

Now, many people feel that Carrey can be an interesting choice for the character and now that Depp is not most probably not coming back as Captain Jack Sparrow, The ‘Liar Liar’ star can be a replacement for Depp. But a large section of the fans still feel that no one could have portrayed the character as well as Depp.

What do you think? Though Carrey can surely bring a new comic ring to the character, it’s difficult to associate someone else beside Johnny Depp. Isn’t it?

