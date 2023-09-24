Ben Affleck is currently in a beautiful marital relationship with Jennifer Lopez. But before her, he was previously married to Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner. Apart from being an acclaimed actor and director, Ben is also quite famous for his infamous cheating scandal. Affleck has a versatile career graph, and he has worked with many directors, among which David Fincher is one of them with whom he worked on ‘Gone Girl’.

David once made a shocking claim about Ben’s personal life, which ironically enough turned out to be quite true. Do you want to know what? Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Gone Girl’s DVD commentary via New York Daily News, David Fincher revealed how it might feel like to be Ben Affeck’s wife. The statement, which was supposed to be a mere joke, turned out to be true. He had said, “If I was his wife, I think I would be very suspicious, always, of whoever just called because he has a real gift at being able to insinuate a conversation.”

While at the time of the statement, no one realised or noticed, it started to resurface when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner‘s marriage had hit a rough patch, and the Batman actor was allegedly caught cheating on his wife. David Fincher had further explained how Ben’s behavioural pattern spirals and said, “This is something that Ben is extraordinarily good at, when he has to cook up a phone conversation, when he has to hear somebody on the other end of the phone…”

“He has to do these things in the foreground where he takes out his phone and looks at it and he puts it away so his sister doesn’t see it. There are people who do that and it’s too pointed. But Ben is very, very subtle and there’s a kind of indirectness to the way he can do those things. Probably because he’s so duplicitous,” David added.

For those who don’t know, Ben Affleck was allegedly in a relationship with their nanny while being married to Jennifer Garner. Even though no one had admitted to these reports, it spread like wildfire after they filed for divorce.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Friends’ Matt LeBlanc Was Once Very Cutely Recognised As ‘Joey’s Dad’ On The Street By A Teenager & Him Narrating This Incident Will Take You Back To Good Old Days Of Sitcoms

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News