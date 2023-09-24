Avengers: Secret Wars is still a far way from release, but the hype around the film is getting too much to handle with each passing day. With the multiverse open and Hugh Jackman making his comeback as Wolverine, Avengers 6 is expected to bring in a lot of the Marvel characters together, and it will surely be a treat; if you can’t think of how it might turn out to be a social media account has created a fanart imagining the poster of the most coveted film.

It has a plethora of superheroes ranging from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man to Hugh’s clawed mutant and many more. Marvel is very tight-lipped about their projects after what happened with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s plot leak; hence are very cautious about what gets out on social media, and as of now, nothing has been clear about the storyline or the casting.

The fanart poster has been shared on Instagram by artists @arifinity_ and @bensolo_cup and their collaborative work will leave you astonished and spellbound, thinking how fascinating it would be if we really get to see this ensemble together on screen in Avengers Secret Wars. The poster has been inspired by the 2012 The Avengers movie and it features Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men with Hugh Jackman’s brooding Wolverine. It also has Chris Evans as Human Torch and Ben Affleck as Daredevil with Jennifer Garner’s Electra.

That’s not all it also shows Nicholas Cage’s Ghost Rider, Blade, Magneto, Doctor Octopus, Venom and many more; if MCU gets successful at making this possible in Avengers: Secret Wars, then fans would literally go crazy at the theatres. The netizens like us have been really impressed by the poster as they take the comment section to share their verdict on it.

One of the fans commented, “This is the BEST Secret Wars poster I have seen so far”

Another praised the poster and had a request for Marvel as they wrote, “GOATED💯💯💯 Please let this happen @marvelstudios”

Followed by one saying, “This is fire, and they should change the logo to that”

Another quipped, “If this really happens, this will be the f*cken best superhero movie ever made”

And, “Masterpiece”, “INSANITY ON MY SCEEN”

Check out the fanmade Avengers: Secret Wars poster here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘼 𝙍 𝙄 𝙁 𝙄 𝙉 𝙄 𝙏 𝙔 (@arifinity_)

For the unversed, Avengers: Secret Wars will be based on comics with the storyline of Secret Wars, which came out in 2015. The MCU film is slated to release in 2027.

