Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman has been widely appreciated and loved by the audience, but things took an uncertain turn when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DC Universe as the new co-heads. At the time, they reportedly scrapped the third instalment of the Gal-led film directed by Patty Jenkins, but now new rumours have sparked some renewed hopes among the fans. Stick to the end of the article to find out the deets.

Gal first appeared in her superhero persona in the DC Universe in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice then it was followed by her solo movie, which received a lot of love from the fans. But unfortunately, the sequel to the first film did not fare as much. She appeared in Justice League and in the last few films, including The Flash and Shazam 2, in a cameo role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A few months back, Gal Gadot herself sparked hopes of her return to the DCU as Wonder Woman with her cryptic comment, but nothing solid came up after that, and now a scoopster has taken to their X account, My Time To Shine Hello, to share the news that Gal will be back in the role of Diana Prince. The post read – “Sources confirmed that despite reports saying otherwise, Gal Gadot will be back as Wonder Woman for James Gunn’s DCU.”

As per reports, there is going to be a Wonder Woman series in the new DCU called Paradise Lost, and the casting for the same has not yet been announced, so if Gal Gadot comes back, then that might be for this one, but these are all just mere rumours and speculations at the moment. However, the netizens are also giving out mixed responses over the rumour.

One of the users wrote, “No surprise though, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is literally more popular among the general audience than any Superman. Basically, Gal made the Wonder Woman character famous.”

Another asked, “But not Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck?”

Followed by a Gal Gadot fan saying, “This is the only thing I’m not excited about for this new universe”

One of them said, “Hopefully her music theme also remains the same.”

And another wrote, “She’s perfect”

One of them quipped, “So I’m confused why did we need a new super man?”

Check out the tweet and people’s reactions to it here:

Sources confirmed that despite reports saying otherwise, Gal Gadot will be back as Wonder Woman for James Gunn's DCU pic.twitter.com/1RVNFlt3EW — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) September 23, 2023

Previously, while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Gal Gadot addressed her Wonder Woman’s revival in the new DCU and said, “Things are being worked behind the scenes, and once the right moment arrives, you’ll know about it.” Let’s hope with our fingers crossed!

Would you like to see Gal Gadot back in the new DCU as Wonder Woman? Let us know in the comments!

And for more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Amber Heard’s Face Covered In Blood & Bruises Will Remind You Of Her ‘Colour Correction Kit’ That She Said She Used To Conceal Her Marks After Johnny Depp Allegedly Assaulted Her

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News