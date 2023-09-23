Leonardo DiCaprio is among the most celebrated actors in Hollywood. Throughout his decades-long career, the actor has starred in not only the most entertaining and lauded movies but the ones that have earned a whopping amount at the box office. While the actor’s breakout role came with the 1996 film Romeo + Juliet, he was still trying to find a place in the television industry. During his search for fame, the actor was almost cast as the bodyguard in red in the American television series Baywatch.

Leo began his journey as an actor when he was still a kid. In 1996 he finally found fame and with the 1997 movie Titanic, he became a global sensation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was in the early 90s when Leonardo DiCaprio was in the middle of auditions as he was trying to land a lead role. He even went for Hobie Buchannon’s role on Baywatch but lost it despite being brilliant. Back in 2012, Susan Glickman, a Baywatch showrunner, told Esquire how Leo came in to read for the role of Hobie but did not get it. She said, “The funny thing is Leonardo DiCaprio came in and read and was brilliant and fabulous. Then they decided that David didn’t want to have a son that was that old — he was about four years older than Jeremy [Jackson], I think.”

Susan added if the Titanic star would have been the lifeguard at the beach, saving lives with his crew, his whole movie career would have been ruined. She quipped, “So Leo could have been Hobie, but that wasn’t in the cards. If he had been two years younger, his whole career would have been ruined. He would’ve been on Baywatch.

Leonardo DiCaprio was left upset when he did not bag the part in the show. But, thanks to the makers, they did not cast Leo and that led him to give us many tremendous movies over the years.

For the unversed, Hobie Buchannon was played by Brandon Call for the first season, but later went on to Jeremy Jackson who was in Baywatch until season 10.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Selena Gomez Felt Violated At The Age Of 15 With Paparazzi Clicking Her Pictures In Swimsuit On A Beach & Said “Grown Men With Cameras…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News