Selena Gomez has always lived her life in the public eye. The singer-actress began her career when she was just a kid and was soon shot to fame after she became a Disney kid. Throughout her whole life, Sel has dealt with a lot of attention and privacy breaches as she has often been followed by paparazzi. However, the photographers once crossed the line and made a 15-year-old Sel feel violated.

In 2002, Sel began her acting career by appearing on the kids’ beloved show Barney & Friends. She further rose to prominence with her role as Alex Russo on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place in 2007. A few years later, Sel made her musical debut and has never looked back since then.

Selena Gomez has been in the limelight since she was just a teenager. She has enjoyed a massive fan following as she was an influential star for kids. Her fans would do anything to catch a glimpse of her. But, there was a time when paparazzi did not consider her age and privacy and began clicking her pictures in a swimsuit when she was just 15.

Once, during an interview with Vogue, Selena Gomez opened up about her struggles with fame and how the paparazzi invaded her privacy. She recalled her time on Wizards of Waverly Place and said, “We were all new to this, and [onscreen brothers, David Henrie and Jake Austin] wanted to say things to the paparazzi, but you can’t, because that’s exactly what the paparazzi want.”

The Only Murders In The Building actress added how she was once followed by a few men with cameras to the beach. She said, “I remember going to the beach with some family members who were visiting, and we saw, far away, grown men with cameras — taking pictures of a 15-year-old in her swimsuit. That is a violating feeling.”

Well, Selena Gomez is not the only celebrity who had dealt with the same as many actors and singers have called out shutterbags for invading their privacy.

