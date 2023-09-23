Oscars 2022 will probably be always known for the infamous Will Smith slap. The actor ended up winning the Best Actor award and yet him slapping comedian Chris Rock overshadowed his achievements. Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith later reacted to the controversy via a source claiming that Will overreacted. Scroll down to know the details.

Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars cracked a balding joke on Jada Pinkett Smith which did not go down well with Will Smith. The latter asked to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth. Will then walked up to the stage and slapped Chris Rock. Will did apologise to the Academy during his acceptance speech while also later writing a letter. However, he got banned from the awards for a total of 10 years.

Speaking of Jada Pinkett Smith, according to India TV News, she apparently admitted that her actor husband overreacted at the Oscars 2022. According to a source shared, “It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting. He knows that, she knows that. They’re in agreement that he overreacted.” The insider added, “She’s not one of these women that needs protecting. He didn’t need to do what he did, she didn’t need protecting. She’s not a wallflower. She’s a strong woman, an opinionated woman and she can fight her own battles. But she will stand by him.”

Jada in June 2022 addressed the Oscars controversy during a Red Table Talk episode. She stated, “About Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile.”

Jada added, “The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together.”

It was recently reported that comedian and actor Chris Rock sought counselling after the Oscars slapgate. His close pal Leslie Jones shared, “That s**t was humiliating. It really affected him. People need to understand his daughters, his parents, saw that. He had to go to counselling with his daughters.”

