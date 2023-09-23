Eminem and his former wife Kim Mathers have been through a lot of ups and downs but it looks like the rapper always helped out his former wife despite the differences. A new report has suggested that Kim got a massive loan from the rapper’s company when she wanted to buy her new house. It is also being suggested that Eminem and Kim are on good terms now. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Eminem and Kim Mathers will apparently reunite for the marriage of their biological daughter Hailie Jade. The two will be present at Hailie’s wedding to Evan McClintock following years of feuding.

Speaking of the latest, according to The Sun, Eminem’s former wife Kim Mathers, received a loan of $615K from the rapper’s company. The publication shared that the two are on “good terms.” The property documents have revealed that Kim apparently borrowed money to purchase a decent house in Michigan. She is apparently living in a $530,000 four-bed three-bath home earlier which came with a 730-square-foot garage, and walk-in closets. According to an online description, the details read, “Enjoy the private backyard setting from your covered lanai or better yet from the comfort of your hammock under the custom pergola while enjoying the warmth of a fire during cool fall nights.”

The documents showed that the house was purchased with a loan of $615,000 from Shady Games, Inc. and interestingly, its president, treasurer, and secretary is listed as Marshall Mathers which is the real name of Eminem.

Neither Eminem nor Kim has shared any updates on the same so far but we will keep you posted. Kim, for the unversed, earlier lived in a custom-built mansion the expenses of which were taken care of by the Oscar-winning rapper.

Eminem and Kim Mathers first married in 1999 until 2001. The two again tried to make their relationship work as they got back together again in 2006 but divorced a year later. In 2017, Eminem apologized the way he treated his ex with the help of a song called Bad Husband from his album Revival.

