If there’s one thing besides his stand-up comedy that fans are more interested in, it would be his wild dating life. And yes, we’re talking about none other than Pete Davidson. The actor has dated some of the most successful female celebrities, including Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian, and is now making headlines for allegedly dating rumours with Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline. Netizens on social media can’t keep calm and react in the comments; take a look at it below!

Pete enjoys quite a fan following on social media but doesn’t have his official Instagram handle. He activated his handle in March this year but deactivated it soon since we can’t find it on the photo-sharing platform.

Now, talking about the latest scoop, Pete Davidson is making headlines for his ongoing alleged romance with Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline. Memezar took to their Instagram account and shared a picture collage of Pete and Cline with a caption that read, “Pete Davidson rizz must be on a whole different league”

Reacting to the post on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Bro collecting baddies like infinity stones”

Another user commented, “Just see who Matthew Perry dated and it’ll make sense. We like funny guys”

A third commented, “Good sense of humor trumps all else >>>”

A fourth commented, “She traded John B for Pete’s D”

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Pete Davidson is making headlines for his alleged romance with an actress; he has dated Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande for a brief period of time back in the day.

