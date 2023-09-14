Ariana Grande is a highly acclaimed American singer, songwriter, and actress known for her powerful vocal abilities, chart-topping music, and a distinctive blend of pop, R&B, and soul influences. Grande has emerged as one of the most prominent and influential artists of her generation.

In addition to her music career, Grande is celebrated for her iconic style, unique fashion statements, and her significant impact on popular culture. Interestingly, not everyone is aware that her performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards included a rather costly wardrobe malfunction that may have gone unnoticed by some viewers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A few minutes into the performance of “No Tears Left to Cry” by the 30-year-old pop star, her necklace, an extravagant Djula diamond choker valued at a staggering $169,000, unexpectedly disappeared. This unexpected incident prompted her team to launch an urgent search across the stage and its immediate vicinity.

As per Djula’s PR representative, the choker’s clasp was reported to have a malfunctioning mechanism, leading to its detachment while Ariana Grande was in the midst of her choreographed performance. Page Six report quoted the rep as saying, “This is the first time a piece has broken while a celebrity was wearing it,” adding that it would be “unrealistic” to send security to guard pricey gems whenever they’re loaned to stars. “Luckily, the piece didn’t slide off the stage! It was found on the side of the stage in a far corner, to everyone’s relief.”

The representative couldn’t provide an exact timeframe for how long the choker, adorned with over 45 carats of diamonds, remained missing. However, they ensured that it was located and retrieved before the conclusion of the awards show.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande provided an intimate glimpse into her personal beauty journey during a recent instalment of Vogue’s “Beauty Secrets.” Throughout the episode, she openly shared that she had undergone numerous lip filler procedures over the years, along with Botox treatments. She also admitted that, for a significant period, her perception of beauty had been closely tied to the idea of concealing her true self.

Grande confessed to using makeup as a “mask” and a way to hide behind a facade. However, as she has grown and matured, her perspective on makeup has evolved, seeing it as a form of self-expression rather than a tool for concealment.

For more updates on Hollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Forget Party Allegations, Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Were Both At Fault For Their Broken Marriage? Insiders Reveal How “The Spark They Once Had, Fizzled”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News