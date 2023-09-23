Warner Bros is undoubtedly one of the highest growing studios in Hollywood, yet they failed to create a successful superhero/comic book film universe like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU. Years later, when the powers have shifted to new co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel writer David S Goyer opens up about the pressure WB put on Goyer and others to compete with the rival studio.

The MCU was kickstarted in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, which clicked immediately with the audience, followed by the Incredible Hulk and then Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011; the studio was kicking it off where its rival struggled to keep up. Keep scrolling to find out what Goyer has revealed about the studios.

Man of Steel, led by Henry Cavill and directed by Zack Snyder, changed things and finally gave Warner Bros to form the tempting DC Universe. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast of Josh Horowitz, Goyer recalled, “I know the pressure we were getting from Warner Bros., which was, ‘We need our MCU! We need our MCU!’ And I was like, let’s not run before we walk.” he continued, “The other thing that was difficult at the time was there was this revolving door of executives at Warner Bros. and DC.”

That was not all; the Man of Steel writer further revealed that one of the executives even gave a 20-film proposal for the next 10 years back then. He said, “Every 18 months, someone new would come in. We were just getting whiplash. Every new person was like, ‘We’re going to go bigger!’ I remember at one point, the person running Warner Bros. at the time had this release that pitched the next 20 movies over the next 10 years. But none of them had been written yet! It was crazy how much architecture was being built on air… This is not how you build a house.”

Henry Cavill as Superman became a huge hit among the fans, and his Man of Steel was reportedly made on a budget of $225 Million; the fans are still reminiscing about the Zack Snyder universe, aka Snyderverse.

Presently, Henry Cavill is no longer a part of the new and reformed DCU spearheaded by James Gunn and Peter Safran and the first film to come out of it is Superman: Legacy with David Corenswet stepping in as Superman; the film is expected to release in 2025.

