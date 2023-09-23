Henry Cavill’s run for Superman might have ended, but for us, no one can ever fill up the void created by his exit from the DC universe. Henry had made the role as iconic as it could get. But did you know he was almost missing his chance to be Superman in the first place? Yes, that’s right. Apparently, he was doing something more important than picking up Zack Snyder’s call, and well, probably many men can relate to him. Read on!

Henry is one of the Hollywood actors who served different characters over the years of his career. Be it Superman or Geralt of Rivia in Witcher or even Sherlock Holmes in the Enola Holmes franchise- he has shown his versatility.

Well, everyone knows Henry Cavill’s love for video games but did you know this addiction had almost made him miss the chance of becoming Superman? Yes. Once, in a conversation with Conan’s talk show on TBS, Henry admitted saying, “On the first time of the call, I actually missed it. I was playing Warcraft at that time. I had my priorities straight.”

Henry Cavill further justified saying, “I was playing an important part of it, a particular dungeon I was going through, and I looked across and I saw Zack Snyder‘s name on my phone, so I grabbed the phone and then missed it. I called him immediately and said, ‘I’m really sorry. I was saving someone’s life’.” What an excuse! Well, thank God that worked out and we got to see him as Superman.

Check out the video clip here:

Apparently, because of the extreme secrecy, neither Henry Cavill nor his agents got to know that he got selected for the role until the morning of the announcement day. Cavill surpassed Matthew Goode, Joe Manganiello and Armie Hammer and was roped in for the character.

Well, did you know about this incident? Would you (asking the male readers) also have done the same thing if you were playing a video game? Let us know.

