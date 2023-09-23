Margot Robbie starrer Barbie proved to be a hit amongst the movie lovers so much so that it easily sailed through the rare billion mark at the global box-office. Looking at the spectacular performance, fans have been expecting an announcement on its sequel but it looks like if there is one, it might be without Margot Robbie. Yes, a new report has suggested that the actress is apparently not interested in reprising her role. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Helmed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie also starred Ryan Gosling in the lead along with Marvel star Simu Liu. The film clashed with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and easily steered ahead in the box office race.

Speaking of Barbie 2, according to Cinema Blend, a few sources have claimed that Margot Robbie is not willing to come back to her role of Barbie and the makers might actually write a plot around Ryan Gosling’s Ken. If new reports are to be believed, some other actress might be roped in to play Barbie. Warner Bros is reportedly focusing on a Ken movie as a Margot Robbie sequel is “off the table”, revealed one insider. However, sources are also indicating that the studio is not completely writing off the idea. If all goes well, they might actually bring Margot Robbie back with a fat paycheck. Robbie could also produce the sequel if not star in it.

Also, the on-going Hollywood strike might delay the sequel only if it is happening. A source a few weeks ago claimed that emails were sent to the crew who worked on Barbie for a meet-up in order to discuss a possible follow-up.

“It is very early days, but it’s become apparent that bosses want the same crew for the sequel as they did for the first,” said an insider adding, “Emails have been sent but firmer details have to be finalised.” Barbie director Greta Gerwig prior to this suggested that she had no plans to bring Barbie back.

“At this moment, it’s [the first film is] all I’ve got. I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did,” said Gerwig adding, “I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream, but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”

