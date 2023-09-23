The concept of binge-watching to most of us was introduced by the American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S or Friends. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc, the comedy show was pretty much an introduction to pop culture, paving the way for other sitcoms to flourish and attract global viewership. From gay marriages to single motherhood and enriching friendships to fulfilling relationships, F.R.I.E.N.D.S was an all-in-one package that taught us many valuable lessons.

The show saw Jennifer Aniston playing Rachel Greene, while David Schwimmer featured as Ross Geller, and in his sister Monica Geller’s character, we saw Courteney Cox. Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc played Chandler Binga and Joey Tribbiani, respectively. Lisa Kudrow was seen as Phoebe Buffay who made us laugh out loud with her sarcastic antics. Recently, we stumbled upon a few pictures where these characters have been reimagined as kids, and it’s the cutest thing you will see on the internet today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An Instagram page, ‘popxodaily’ shared these adorable pictures of the FRIENDS cast and we have no reason to not cry over these aww-worthy kids who also grew up to be our favourite stars. Just a glance at these pics, and you wouldn’t have to look twice to guess who’s who. “A show of hands by everyone who would love to see the baby version of the iconic show, Friends. ♥️ Imagine our favourite Monica, Phoebe, Rachel, Joey, Ross & Chandler looking just as adorable, making us go “awwww” all the time,” the post was shared with the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AI Dreams (@the_ai_dreams)

The TV series Friends aired from 1994 to 2004 on Comedy Central and became one of the most-watched sitcoms during its running time. The sitcom featured six friends living in New York City and navigating through the ups and downs in their lives while also juggling their professional and personal endeavors. The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

After fans’ popular demand, the cast of Friends also had a reunion as the six actors reminisced about their time filming it and the bond they formed over the years while also reflecting on what made the show the phenomenon it is today.

Who is your favourite Friends character? Let us know in the section below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Barbie 2: Margot Robbie To Get Replaced By Another Actress As Makers Retain Ryan Gosling For Ken’s Story In The Next Part? A ‘Big Fat Paycheck’ To Come In Play!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News