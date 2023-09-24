Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine have set major relationship goals over the years. They remind us of the rare love story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who fell in love and parted ways, only to find their way back to each other. But remember when the Family Feud host ghosted his now-wife and left her heartbroken? Scroll below for the exciting scoop.

As most know, Steve and Marjorie met in 1987 when he was performing at a comedy club in Memphis, Tennessee. It is to be noted that he was still married to Marcia during that time and only divorced her in 1994. There have been numerous allegations that blame Elaine for being the home-wrecker in his first marriage but the comedian has rubbished the rumours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2020, Marjorie Harvey revealed that she knew Steve Harvey was her life partner shortly after they got into a relationship. She told Essence, “I knew he was The One shortly after I started dating him…but then he just left. Disappeared.”

By now, most fans know that Steve Harvey faced a huge obstacle when he suffered financially and went broke. Marjorie Elaine recalled, “Before a man can be of use to a woman…he’s got to know who he is, what he does and how much he’s going to make.”

It was only after Steve’s divorce from Marcia in 2004 that his bodyguard decided to reconnect him with Marjorie and set them up! Yes, we’re talking about Big Boom, who was falsely accused of cheating with Elaine on his boss.

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine tied the knot in 2007.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more interesting Hollywood pieces!

Must Read: The Expendables 4 Cast Salary: With $25 Million, Jason Statham Is The Highest-Earning Member, Taking Home Over 16X The Fees Of Megan Fox; Take A Look At 50 Cent, Sylvester Stallone & Others Remuneration!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News