Steve Harvey’s wife, Marjorie Elaine, faced unnecessary backlash after she was accused of cheating on him. Things got worse than ever as reports claimed she was unfaithful towards the comedian with her bodyguard and chef. But wild rumours have been rubbished, and the couple is stronger than ever! Scroll below for details as we reveal the secret mantra of their successful relationship!

Back in 2005, Steve was set up with Marjorie by Big Boom, the famous bodyguard who is falsely accused of cheating. They tied the knot in 2007 and the Family Feud host adopted Elaine’s three children from her previous marriage. He is also a biological father to four others from his past two marriages.

Steve Harvey took to his Twitter handle and shared the best advice towards a successful marriage. He was speaking to an audience member from his show as he shared, “Stop talking about your relationship to other people. Here is the best advice I ever got. When you get married, form a two-handed circle. Don’t let nobody else in that circle.”

Steve Harvey continued, “Because if you let your mama in, she going to mess it up. You can’t let your friends in, they going to mess it up. Form a two-handed circle, don’t let anybody in it. You good.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Marjorie Elaine had previously broken her silence on the cheating rumours via a cryptic Instagram post. She wrote, “My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However, to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you.”

Steve Harvey also bashed the rumours and said he will continue to protect his wife.

